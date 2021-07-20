Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meditative Reminder

Meditative Reminder

Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield
Meditative Reminder design font typography
A digital print I rendered for an block party in Oakland CA July 2021;
This is a mantra I remind myself of often. It brings me comfort and peace and I hope it does the same for you.
The 6 dots in the middle are to remind you to pause between each breath.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield

