Maybe Littlefield

Golden Brat

Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield
  • Save
Golden Brat font typography
Download color palette

A digital print I rendered for an block party in Oakland CA July 2021; the physical tangible prints have gold leaf on the outline ✨

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Maybe Littlefield
Maybe Littlefield

More by Maybe Littlefield

View profile
    • Like