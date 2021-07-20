Emenalo Onyekachi

Wizkid Starboy Web Design

Emenalo Onyekachi
Emenalo Onyekachi
  • Save
Wizkid Starboy Web Design musicartist africa madeinlagos illustration photoshop logodesign uidesigner ui brandidentity branding design afrobeats starboy wizkid
Download color palette

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, Wizzy, Big Wiz or Starboy, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter

Emenalo Onyekachi
Emenalo Onyekachi

More by Emenalo Onyekachi

View profile
    • Like