Zulfahmi Ardiansah

Jagat Review Website Redesign

Zulfahmi Ardiansah
Zulfahmi Ardiansah
  • Save
Jagat Review Website Redesign
Download color palette

A redesign of the Jagat Review website. Jagat Review is a media around the game, hardware, and gadget industry. I remade this design using figma.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Zulfahmi Ardiansah
Zulfahmi Ardiansah

More by Zulfahmi Ardiansah

View profile
    • Like