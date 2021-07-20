Harpreet Singh

Model info - Landing page concept

Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
  • Save
Model info - Landing page concept landing page web design graphic design ui design uiux design figma adobexd
Download color palette

hi there ,
thanks for being here. Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L).
Available for hire. or any inquiry -
Email -
reckart47@gmail.com
Instagram
Fiverr

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh

More by Harpreet Singh

View profile
    • Like