Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iblowyourdesign

Levana logo | Crypto app

Iblowyourdesign
Iblowyourdesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Levana logo | Crypto app bitcoin defi uiux ux ui dark ui dark mode ui dark mode web app web crypto app crypto
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbblers!👋🏻
This is my new UIUX design for web app, names "Levana". This is a new stage of crypto World! Check the Levana twitter and you will know what am I talking about.
PROJECT IS SOLD FOR A CLIENT. NOT FOR SALE.

ENJOY IT!

Subscribe my profile and if you need a cool design just press the button "HIRE designer" or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.

If You will need some:
– UIUX design for web or app
– "Crypto feeling" design for wallets / DeFi project, apps, web apps ;)
– Logo design, branding, style guide
– Illustrations, art
– Motion design

Just let me know!😉 In my account You have a "Hire button" or you can send me an e-mail: contactboms@gmail.com

Don't forget to check other works and my other Motion Design projects:
https://www.behance.net/iblowyourdesign

Piece!✌🏻

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Iblowyourdesign
Iblowyourdesign
Aloha! My name is Volo. I'm your next designer 🥑
Hire Me

More by Iblowyourdesign

View profile
    • Like