Ecco Domani Wine spot illustrations

Retro summer themed illustrations for Ecco Wines and People Magazine.

Collaboration with the team at The Foundry NYC. I created a set of illustrations for @eccodomaniwine and @people magazine. The limited edition retro wine bottle was designed by Jeremy Scott for Ecco Domani. The illustrations and spot art I created to match were for a piece about retro themed summer parties.

