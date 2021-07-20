Emenalo Onyekachi

Tems Portfolio

Emenalo Onyekachi
Emenalo Onyekachi
  • Save
Tems Portfolio portfolio webuidesign music artist nigeria graphic design ui photoshop brandidentity design webui wizkid afrobeat tems
Download color palette

Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. She is known for featuring on fellow Nigerian artist Wizkid's single, "Essence"

Emenalo Onyekachi
Emenalo Onyekachi

More by Emenalo Onyekachi

View profile
    • Like