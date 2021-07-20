Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Isaiah Cardona

Infinite Tunnel Loop

Isaiah Cardona
Isaiah Cardona
Recently watched A 2001 Space Odyssey and was inspired to create a infinite tunnel loop animation.

Isaiah Cardona
Isaiah Cardona
Art Director / Designer
