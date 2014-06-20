Brittany E Parshall

Rainbow Lion

Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall
  • Save
Rainbow Lion drawing big cats hippie rainbow rainbow lion lion portrait animals animal portraits colorful eyes
Download color palette

This started off as a tattoo design until I realized that the tattoo concept wouldn't make sense as a male lion, so this just became its own thing. Created with watercolor and India ink on 9x12-inch paper.

Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall

More by Brittany E Parshall

View profile
    • Like