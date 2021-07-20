Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LionFace

LionFace middle ages symbol illustration nature icon heraldry royal medieval golden medallion lion face sol flames sun lion
I'm practing out some lion graphics. The facial ones are a good start for now!

