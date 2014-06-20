Brittany E Parshall

Johnny & June

Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall
  • Save
Johnny & June johnny and june johnny cash portraits portraiture celebrity celebrity portraits celebrity portraiture black and white bw black and white portraits
Download color palette

Painting commissioned by my cousin's wife. My cuz LOVES Johnny Cash. Created with acrylics and India ink on 30x20-inch canvas.

Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall

More by Brittany E Parshall

View profile
    • Like