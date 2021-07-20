Free Public Domain Vector Pack by Omer Silverman

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I was always obsessed with vintage stuff,
i got folders packed with high quality gigabytes of random scanned
wonders created by human kind, from 1950’s ads to 1970’s matchboxes, vintage family photos,
engravings from old books and even classic diner menu’s from USA.
I created a curated mini set of traced elements
straight from my travels in history of design.
Enjoy!
Formats Included:
- Ai
- Png
- EPS
https://omersilverman.com/goodies/free-public-domain-vector-pack