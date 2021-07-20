Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer

Control/Asset compliance

Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer
Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Control/Asset compliance web app product design table interface security progress percentage desktop insights cto cybersecurity compliance asset control clean ui ux
Download color palette

Cysense enables companies to manage their cybersecurity and get the insights required to make business decisions that are best for the organisation.

Check them out at https://www.cysense.io/

Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer
Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer
I design digital products for humans.
Hire Me

More by Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer

View profile
    • Like