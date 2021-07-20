Online learning analytics dashboard

A few UI components from a recent project.

Project goal: Capture e-learning business insights in one easy to navigate space.

Outcome: An incredibly polished analytics solution for course creators. This product will no doubt save course creators hours of time once painfully spent sorting their data into spreadsheets. With its real-time dashboards, the platform makes it easy for their clients to see the big picture of their business, review customer insights and take action based on the metrics pooled into one easy to navigate interface. And best of all: There’s not a spreadsheet in sight.

