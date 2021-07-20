Half A Plan Beer Label Design

"Half A Plan" is a very hop forward Witbier brewed with ginger, orange, and coriander. Half A Plan was a collaboration beer brewed by Copper Kettle Brewing Co. and Bruz Beers Brewery for Copper Kettle's 10 year anniversary in 2021.

It is called Half A Plan since both breweries were a little unprepared - AKA they brewed with what they had on hand at that particular moment. After all, it still is possible to brew a delicious brew with only Half A Plan...

Burnt red, blue, and a silver was choosen to be cohesive with the rest of the No. 10 anniversary branding but to also create a one of a kind label. Incoporating the chic ornamentation of the Bruz Beers brand, this label is a perfect collaboration between the two breweries, while celebrating Copper Kettle and industry friendships.