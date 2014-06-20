Brittany E Parshall

Diva Diptych: Ella & Bey

Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall
  • Save
Diva Diptych: Ella & Bey portraits portraiture bey beyonce celebrity celebrities pink women diptych celebrity portraits celebrity portraiture celeb
Download color palette

This was a collab with my friend Sarah Jay. She wanted paintings for her place, so she came up with the color scheme and I painted the portraits. Created with gouache, acrylic, and India ink on two 12x16 inch canvases.

Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall

More by Brittany E Parshall

View profile
    • Like