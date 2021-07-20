Norlo Design

Dangerous Dan Beer Label Design

The third beer brewed for Copper Kettle's ten-year anniversary weekend is Dangerous Dan, a summer ale brewed with orange and coriander. We chose to use the deep yellow color from the anniversary branding palette to create a bright and sharp label that's on-brand to the event and reminds us of late summer nights with friends and family. Airplane icons adorn the edges as a nod to the man this beer is named after, Pilot Dan.

