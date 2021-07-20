Karen Machain

Thieves Apparel

Karen Machain
Karen Machain
  • Save
Thieves Apparel apparel tshit wolf dogs branding design design logotype logodesign modern logo design brand design branding
Download color palette

Thieves Apparel Logo & App Icon
Concept for a vintage clothing line.

Karen Machain
Karen Machain
Brand Strategist & Identity Designer

More by Karen Machain

View profile
    • Like