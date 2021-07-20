Zachary Styles

The Cagebirds Poster - WIP

Zachary Styles
Zachary Styles
  • Save
The Cagebirds Poster - WIP graphic design freelance advertising epworth high-school thattypeguy wip texture design illustration hand lettering type design lettering typography
The Cagebirds Poster - WIP graphic design freelance advertising epworth high-school thattypeguy wip texture design illustration hand lettering type design lettering typography
The Cagebirds Poster - WIP graphic design freelance advertising epworth high-school thattypeguy wip texture design illustration hand lettering type design lettering typography
Download color palette
  1. EW004_TheCageBirds_Poster_DigitalPortfolio_Dribbble_9.jpg
  2. EW004_TheCageBirds_Poster_DigitalPortfolio_Dribbble_10.jpg
  3. EW004_TheCageBirds_Poster_DigitalPortfolio_Dribbble_11.jpg

I am always grateful to stretch my illustrative muscles these days amongst the chaos of the early 20's we find ourselves in. And working with such great people for a purely theatrical purpose, reminds me we are still so filled with expression and art, and given the chance, we relish breaking free from our shackles.

Thanks, guys. Until next year! 👋

Zachary Styles
Zachary Styles
Illustrator, Designer & Lecturer

More by Zachary Styles

View profile
    • Like