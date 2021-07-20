Incubus portraitsA

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
All the Incubus portraits in one place. They all use the exact same colour palette, and similar poses. There reference photos were also from the band's live shows, which gave this amazing lighting.
Seeing all five portraits together makes me wish I had pushed my colours a bit more, as I feel their skin tones appear a bit too similar, even though they work really well individually. This definitively gives me something to build upon and learn from!