Incubus portraitsA

Incubus portraitsA josé pasillas ben kenney dj kilmore michael einziger brandon boyd incubus band incubus portraits portrait limited colour palette portrait limited color palette portrait limited colors limited color palette limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
All the Incubus portraits in one place. They all use the exact same colour palette, and similar poses. There reference photos were also from the band's live shows, which gave this amazing lighting.

Seeing all five portraits together makes me wish I had pushed my colours a bit more, as I feel their skin tones appear a bit too similar, even though they work really well individually. This definitively gives me something to build upon and learn from!

