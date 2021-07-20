Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Novateus

COVID-19 Symptoms Tracker App

Novateus
Novateus
Hire Us
  • Save
COVID-19 Symptoms Tracker App user interface interface design application web app coronavirus covid-19 graphic design healthcare mobile app app ux design ui
Download color palette

COVID-19 Mobile App User Interface designed for reporting symptoms and contact tracing. The app also includes vaccination locations, videos, and news.

To learn more about our services visit www.novateus.com or contact us at info@novateus.com

Novateus
Novateus
Software Design and Development
Hire Us

More by Novateus

View profile
    • Like