No. 10 Anniversary Label Design

Copper Kettle hit a huge milestone in 2021 - their ten-year anniversary! A huge accomplishment for a smaller craft brewery. We were able to create all of the branding around this "No. 10" blowout event. This beer, also named No. 10, is an imperial cherry sour aged in Tequila and Bourbon barrels and is one complex and delicious beer!

Choosing the rich burnt red color to match the cherry flavor, the big "X" represents 10, while the surrounding images represent Copper Kettle's past 10 years. The metallic Copper Kettle is prominent in the center, while Colorado's mountains and foothills encompass the X to create a sense of true Colorado craft beer. Dark red barrels, hops, and the number 10 accent the label edges to tie it all together for a special edition can.

Cheers to ten years!