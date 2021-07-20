UI KIT dashboard

I want to introduce a library of components from the nearest future.

It's my larges project.

500+ elements in the design system powered by Auto-layout.

It will be used as a component library for your project.

29 categories: Accordions, Buttons, Calendars, Chart, Chips, Sidebar, Switch, Inputs, Filters, Lists, Alerts, Notification, Rating, Popper, Sliders, Select, Tabs, Tables, Link, Tooltips and more.

Hope you like it. Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L).