UI KIT dashboard

UI KIT dashboard
I want to introduce a library of components from the nearest future.
It's my larges project.
500+ elements in the design system powered by Auto-layout.
It will be used as a component library for your project.

29 categories: Accordions, Buttons, Calendars, Chart, Chips, Sidebar, Switch, Inputs, Filters, Lists, Alerts, Notification, Rating, Popper, Sliders, Select, Tabs, Tables, Link, Tooltips and more.

Hope you like it. Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L).

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
