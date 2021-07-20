Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Norlo Design

Freedom Kölsch Label Design

Freedom Kölsch Label Design design illustration beer beer label design beer label package design label design beverage design beverage
For life, liberty, and the pursuit of hoppiness. Freedom Kölsch is a traditional style Kölsch that is light and extremely easy to drink. As a Fourth of July release, we created this striking label for CKBC as a special release. Red, white, and blue represent patriotism while the illustrated Lady Liberty demands freedom.

