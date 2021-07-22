Personal Assistant 🤷🏻‍♂️ APP Concept

Hello Dribbbler 👋

It's funny how time flies and trends are changing in design. I started to work on this concept a few months ago and couldn't find a proper font. Time flew, and I almost forgot about it... And then, I was inspired by the Google IO presentation about the new Material You Design System.

Thanks to those happy, pastel colors 🎨, I immediately remembered my concept. This time I decided which font I want to use within minutes, and here it is!

I hope you’ll like it! 💝

