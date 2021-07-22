Paweł Barket
UIG Studio

Personal Assistant 🤷🏻‍♂️ APP Concept

Paweł Barket
UIG Studio
Paweł Barket for UIG Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Personal Assistant 🤷🏻‍♂️ APP Concept management time task productive date picker schedule timeline date habit todo app reminder sand green interface application pastel colors ui mobile app calendar
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbler 👋

It's funny how time flies and trends are changing in design. I started to work on this concept a few months ago and couldn't find a proper font. Time flew, and I almost forgot about it... And then, I was inspired by the Google IO presentation about the new Material You Design System.

Thanks to those happy, pastel colors 🎨, I immediately remembered my concept. This time I decided which font I want to use within minutes, and here it is!

I hope you’ll like it! 💝

—————
⚡ As always, we're available for new challenges!
✉️ hello@uigstudio.com

UIG Studio
UIG Studio
Mission-critical apps with delightful user experience.
Hire Us

More by UIG Studio

View profile
    • Like