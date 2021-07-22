Personal Assistant 🤷🏻‍♂️ APP Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbbler 👋
It's funny how time flies and trends are changing in design. I started to work on this concept a few months ago and couldn't find a proper font. Time flew, and I almost forgot about it... And then, I was inspired by the Google IO presentation about the new Material You Design System.
Thanks to those happy, pastel colors 🎨, I immediately remembered my concept. This time I decided which font I want to use within minutes, and here it is!
I hope you’ll like it! 💝
—————
⚡ As always, we're available for new challenges!
✉️ hello@uigstudio.com