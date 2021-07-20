VLAHO - Boat transport logo

View the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123400663/Vlaho-Boat-Transport

No matter what the weather conditions are, Vlaho™ handles both local and tourist boat transportations. The company has been in business for over 20 years and has essentially mastered the ropes (pun intended). Due to the company's rapid growth and advancement, it requires a new visual identity and branding, which were previously non-existent.

The lead orange color comes from the accent paint that has been used to decorate the outer parts of the boats ever since the company has been founded. I've kept the visual identity simple and straightforward due to the color's vibrant nature, so other details don't make it visually overwhelming.

Find me on other platforms:

https://linktr.ee/malduk