Petcube Blog Cat Illustration

Awww-moment of being a favourite pillow for your cat. This illustration is for the article "What Does It Mean When Your Cat Sleeps on You?" on Petcube blog.
Petcube connects pets to the Internet and gives them a voice. Their interactive cams are changing the foundation of pet-human communication protocol.
O0 is with Petcube from day one supplying designs for literally everything: physical products, branding, apps, videos, on-shelf presence.
