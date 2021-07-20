Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shaun Moynihan

Illustration

Shaun Moynihan
Shaun Moynihan
Illustration transparency simple wireframes mask undertree source images photo texture print editorial vector illustration design branding identity logo
One of the first explorations we did for the Verivest brand. We wanted to create something that would emphasize the important of trust and transparency while also developing a style that would help the brand both stand apart but also be easily replicated.

We'll be posting more in the coming weeks. Feedback is appreciate as always!

Have a project you'd like to partner on? Let's discuss.

Shaun Moynihan
Shaun Moynihan
Digital Product Design, Branding, Creative Direction.
