Restaurant management tool

Restaurant management tool
Hi there everyone! 👋

Sharing some new product designs we did for Blanket, an innovative B2B SaaS startup helping thousands of restaurants to manage their work every day.

Big thanks to Jay Hafling for the amazing work on this project.

