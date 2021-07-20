slotopaint.com

Development of the Bonus Game Animation

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

In the process of the bonus game, participants get another chance to win.

You just need to trust your intuition and open the prize symbols. There are 12 monets on the red canvas. These are traditional Chinese gold coins with a square hole.

It is worth pressing on a coin - and it immediately flips over. As you can see, symbols with Jokers are hidden behind the coins. Will the players be able to collect the required amount?

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#Bonus #Bonusround #Bonusgame #Bonusdesign #Bonusrounddesign #Bonusgamedesign #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like