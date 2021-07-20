Development of the Bonus Game Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the process of the bonus game, participants get another chance to win.
⠀
You just need to trust your intuition and open the prize symbols. There are 12 monets on the red canvas. These are traditional Chinese gold coins with a square hole.
⠀
It is worth pressing on a coin - and it immediately flips over. As you can see, symbols with Jokers are hidden behind the coins. Will the players be able to collect the required amount?
⠀
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#Bonus #Bonusround #Bonusgame #Bonusdesign #Bonusrounddesign #Bonusgamedesign #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign