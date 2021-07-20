Andrew Spencer
Sparkbox

Design System Survey 2021

Andrew Spencer
Sparkbox
Andrew Spencer for Sparkbox
Hire Us
  • Save
Design System Survey 2021 web design midcentury retro one page survey design systems
Download color palette

The 2021 Design System Survey Results are here! Curious to find out how other folks are making their design systems successful? Explore the results for insights on adoption, metrics, debt, and more.

Learn more here:
https://designsystemssurvey.seesparkbox.com/2021/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Sparkbox
Sparkbox
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Sparkbox

View profile
    • Like