Awesome X5 for Website x5

Welcome to Awesome X5 a creative website x5 template for Website x5 2021.3.3, this template comes with a customised mobile menu, website x5 objects. Get your creative juices flowing with the new Awesome v16 template.
View Demo: https://mixup-market.co.uk/item/awesome-x5/
Features:
Animated Headlines x5 object
Animated buttons x5 object
Masonary Gallery x5 object
Simple Seperator Object
Font Awesome 5
Google Fonts
And much more