"Khoone-Besiar" Cover Design 🖤

"Khoone-Besiar" Cover Design 🖤 blood dark music khuzestan music cover milad farahmand graphic design
Hi everyoneh👋
I am Milad 😉
And this is "Khoone-Besiar".
Cover design :)
For dehydration in Khuzestan...💧

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
