World-Building Octocat Animation

This little octocat was animated for GitHub's brand new nerdy sign-up flow. It's almost worth getting a new account just to see her live :)
It's meant to be a bookend for the story started in the illustrations on GitHub's signed-out homepage by the talented Joao Ribiero: https://www.artstation.com/wodzgn
Drawn and animated in Photoshop, post effects in After Effects.