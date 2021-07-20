Cameron Foxly
World-Building Octocat Animation

character animation photoshop illustration character design animation sign-up loop gif cameron foxly octocat open source github
This little octocat was animated for GitHub's brand new nerdy sign-up flow. It's almost worth getting a new account just to see her live :)

It's meant to be a bookend for the story started in the illustrations on GitHub's signed-out homepage by the talented Joao Ribiero: https://www.artstation.com/wodzgn

Drawn and animated in Photoshop, post effects in After Effects.

