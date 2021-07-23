Dan Lehman

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work type illustration badge penant flag dream teamwork team
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work type illustration badge penant flag dream teamwork team
Download color palette
  1. Dan Lehman Dream Work Team Work.jpg
  2. sketch team work.jpg

Badge commissioned for Dribbble for their 2021 Summer Swag Pack, which was given to employees. See second slide for early sketched concept.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like