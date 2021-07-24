Kemonn 🔥
Messenger Dashboard

Hi everyone! Today I'm super excited to share my concept for dashboard messenger web app in the dark mode. Some references I took from Slack, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc. Maybe I will create a marketing website for this product later, so stay tuned for further exploration.

What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

