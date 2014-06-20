cristiana costin

impossible object

impossible object impossible object structure matchbox flowers pattern oscar reutersvard illusion vector
School project in which we had to design 12 different matchboxes, with the theme "impossible object". My designs appear as a tribute to Oscar Reutersvard. For the full projects, with all the designs, check this link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/16256773/impossible-matchbox

