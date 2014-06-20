🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
School project in which we had to design 12 different matchboxes, with the theme "impossible object". My designs appear as a tribute to Oscar Reutersvard. For the full projects, with all the designs, check this link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/16256773/impossible-matchbox