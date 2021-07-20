Booky Margoof

9 / Nineteenth

Booky Margoof
Booky Margoof
  • Save
9 / Nineteenth nine 9 36daysoftype typography type sewing felt handmade
Download color palette

9 / Nineteenth by Igor Kosinsky

Hand-cut and hand-sewn felt number on a 2.5" plush square for 36 Days of Type 2021.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Booky Margoof
Booky Margoof

More by Booky Margoof

View profile
    • Like