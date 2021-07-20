Photography Mobile App

Hey guys!

Check out this mobile app design I've been working on here at Zajno these days. The app is aimed at helping amateur photographers and models excel in what they're doing by providing them with useful tutorials, tips & tricks.

Our design goal was to create a slick user-friendly app with a modern and trendy feel to it to appeal to the target audience. We used a dark color palette, contrast and minimalist typography. Bright abstract shapes add a little twist to the overall design making it a bit more playful. The main focus is kept on the visuals as they are the key elements of the page. That includes the bespoke 3D visual of a lens I made to add some character to the app onboarding.

