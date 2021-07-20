Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vladislav Pereyashkin
Zajno Crew

Photography Mobile App

Vladislav Pereyashkin
Zajno Crew
Vladislav Pereyashkin for Zajno Crew
Photography Mobile App ui ux lens minimalistic minimal modern photography slick smooth cinema4d blender 3d model 3d mobile app mobile app design zajno
Hey guys!

Check out this mobile app design I've been working on here at Zajno these days. The app is aimed at helping amateur photographers and models excel in what they're doing by providing them with useful tutorials, tips & tricks.

Our design goal was to create a slick user-friendly app with a modern and trendy feel to it to appeal to the target audience. We used a dark color palette, contrast and minimalist typography. Bright abstract shapes add a little twist to the overall design making it a bit more playful. The main focus is kept on the visuals as they are the key elements of the page. That includes the bespoke 3D visual of a lens I made to add some character to the app onboarding.

What do you think?
Share your feedback!

Press "L" to show some love!

Zajno Crew
Zajno Crew
