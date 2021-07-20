Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
George Lauinger | GCL Creative

Canopy Sticker

George Lauinger | GCL Creative
George Lauinger | GCL Creative
  • Save
Canopy Sticker logomockup mockup typography illustration design logo graphic design branding brand identity
Download color palette

Canopy of Neighbors creates new pathways for seniors to age well and independently in their community. This is the mark we designed for their new brand identity, which required we use this 'wavy C' that was part of their original branding.

George Lauinger | GCL Creative
George Lauinger | GCL Creative

More by George Lauinger | GCL Creative

View profile
    • Like