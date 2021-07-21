ooooo™ Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had a chance to design a logo for one of the most unique company names www.ooooo.com which is a new social commerce platform.
Since the name is very simple and as someone would say: “just a few circles”, the main challenge that we faced during the process was to ensure that people recognise the logo as a company name instead of a graphic element. The solution that we came up with, was adding ™ symbol at the end of the word.
To make the logo more lively, friendly and unique, www.andreearobescu.com created a set of illustrations in her distinctive style and customised the logo to its final form.
Contact: hello@kairevicius.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.