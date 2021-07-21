ooooo™ Logo Design

I had a chance to design a logo for one of the most unique company names www.ooooo.com which is a new social commerce platform.

Since the name is very simple and as someone would say: “just a few circles”, the main challenge that we faced during the process was to ensure that people recognise the logo as a company name instead of a graphic element. The solution that we came up with, was adding ™ symbol at the end of the word.

To make the logo more lively, friendly and unique, www.andreearobescu.com created a set of illustrations in her distinctive style and customised the logo to its final form.

Contact: hello@kairevicius.com