Evan Thomas Cole

BCBST Design System

Evan Thomas Cole
Evan Thomas Cole
  • Save
BCBST Design System grid
Download color palette

Design system for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

We developed an intuitive and fully accessible design system, along with crafting a friendly and conversational brand voice. Created with Bootstrap and sketch this system provide a base for all components and templates.

See more here!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Evan Thomas Cole
Evan Thomas Cole

More by Evan Thomas Cole

View profile
    • Like