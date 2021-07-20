Isaac LeFever

Old Faithful

Old Faithful mountain drawing wyoming nps forest landscape digital painting 2d procreate illustration works progress administration wpa vintage retro park national yellowstone geyser hot spring old faithful
Here's another in the national parks series I'm working on.

Art director & illustrator hailing from Seattle, WA
