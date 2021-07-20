Biossance Rose Oil Illustration

Here’s my fourth and last favorite skincare brand of this series - Biossance 🌹✨⁣

Just note that this isn’t an ad. It’s just my passion project around the products I love 💜 One of my big dreams is to create fun illustration like this for beauty brands so I’m creating the very job I want to be hired for ⭐️ ⁣⁣

Using 2-3 drops of this oil as part of my nighttime routine has been a game changer. My skin is super moist yet not greasy. I definitely think it’s reducing my wrinkle lines 😝 I know this isn’t my typical bold style but I think the brand fits better with a soft and elegant feel 💜

