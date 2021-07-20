Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tailor Room - Set Design

Tailor Room - Set Design setdesign backgrounddesign visualdevelopment visdev illustration design animation
Set design for a tailor's room. Base geometry is designed in sketchup. Final touches added in photoshop.

