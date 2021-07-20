BCBST Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Site redesign for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.
As the former digital agency for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, we were tasked with completely redesigning their website to better reflect their mission: to be a trusted neighbor. To achieve this, we developed an intuitive and fully accessible design system, along with crafting a friendly and conversational brand voice. Health insurance is often frustrating, so we strived to simplify messaging, use authentic imagery, and restructure content for an enjoyable and supportive experience.
