BCBST Redesign

Site redesign for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

As the former digital agency for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, we were tasked with completely redesigning their website to better reflect their mission: to be a trusted neighbor. To achieve this, we developed an intuitive and fully accessible design system, along with crafting a friendly and conversational brand voice. Health insurance is often frustrating, so we strived to simplify messaging, use authentic imagery, and restructure content for an enjoyable and supportive experience.

See more here!