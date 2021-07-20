🦃 Turk e

Aged landing page 🙂

🦃 Turk e
🦃 Turk e
  • Save
Aged landing page 🙂 design ui dailyui
Download color palette

This is a landing page I tried creating under 10min seriously just didn't plan but hope you like it .
If any mistake it upgrade please just let me know I love learning from props like you.
Thanks ☺️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
🦃 Turk e
🦃 Turk e

More by 🦃 Turk e

View profile
    • Like