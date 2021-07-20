Microcombat - Game App

This is the app for the card game Microcombat. I leave here the design I made of the main screen with the players and the attack cards.

One of the great challenges was redesigning the cards in the online version. Because the players should be able to see the important elements of all of them at the same time.

It was a very cool project that I designed for ISGlobal Barcelona.

I leave you the web and download link:

Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.microcombat.app

App store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/micro-combat/id1516625163

Web: https://microcombat.eu/#/

I hope you like it :)!!