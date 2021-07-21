Dan Lehman

In The Zone Badge

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
In The Zone Badge illustration badge pandemic morning coffee graphic design designer laptop wfh
In The Zone Badge illustration badge pandemic morning coffee graphic design designer laptop wfh
Download color palette
  1. Dan Lehman In The Zone 2.jpg
  2. sketch in the zone.jpg

Custom illustrated badge created for Dribbble's 2021 Summer Swag Pack — which was given to employees. This badge was meant to specifically celebrate designers who found themselves working from their kitchen table during the pandemic.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like